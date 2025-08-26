IDF conducts underground operation in Gaza IDF Spokesperson

Over the past month, troops from the Southern Regional Brigade under the Gaza Division (143), together with the Gaza Division’s Combat Engineering Corps and Yahalom troops, completed an operation to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnel routes in the central Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity, the troops uncovered and dismantled two offensive underground tunnel routes in the area.

One of the routes had several exit shafts, living quarters, food, weapons, and other facilities used by terrorists from the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization. The troops sealed the route by pumping concrete material into it.

תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Additionally, the troops located and dismantled another offensive military underground tunnel route hundreds of meters long.

So far, the troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground, in order to expand the security zone along the border in the central and southern Strip.