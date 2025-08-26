The political-security cabinet is set to meet today (Tuesday) for the first time since Hamas responded to mediators with a proposal indicating partial willingness to negotiate a deal. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to bring the proposal up for discussion.

Sources close to Netanyahu emphasized that Israel remains firm in its position: any agreement must be comprehensive, lead to the end of the war on Israel’s terms, and ensure the return of all hostages.

Senior Israeli officials dismissed Hamas’s response as a "deceptive maneuver," arguing the group has only offered to release a portion of the hostages. They warned that accepting a partial deal could effectively end the fighting while Hamas retains control of Gaza. Coordination with the United States on the matter is ongoing but classified, officials added, reiterating: “There will be no partial deal.”

Some ministers are reportedly planning to push for a formal vote rejecting any partial agreement. Nonetheless, Netanyahu is expected to resist such a move, preferring to keep all diplomatic options open.

Meanwhile, hostage families launched a nationwide protest this morning as part of a declared “day of civic struggle.” Demonstrations included a massive banner with the names and photos of hostages displayed outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, while protesters blocked roads and intersections across the country. Notably, the Ayalon Highway’s southbound lanes were blocked at the HaShalom Interchange, where fires were set on the road before police intervened and reopened the route.

At a press conference, Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, a hostage in Gaza, criticized the government’s handling of the war:

“For 690 days, the government has fought a war with no clear goal — no plan for returning hostages, no vision for Gaza’s future, no roadmap for rebuilding our country,” she said. “Today, it’s clear Netanyahu fears one thing: public pressure. They’ve incited, leaked classified information, smeared survivors and families — all to silence us. But we are a strong people. The government abandoned them, but the people will bring them home.”

Hagit Hen, mother of hostage Itay, added:

“There is a deal on the table! We demand our leaders stay at the negotiating table until every last hostage is returned. This is not just our personal fight — it’s a national struggle for the soul of Israeli society, for dignity, mutual responsibility, and the sanctity of life.”

Itzik Horn, father of hostage Eitan and captivity survivor Iair, concluded:

“We are witnessing yet another deliberate attempt to sabotage a potential agreement. This government is abandoning its citizens and dismantling the moral foundation of our society. While a deal sits ready for signing, they advance plans to reoccupy Gaza. It’s a betrayal — not just of the families, but of the entire nation. Join us in our struggle, because only the people can bring them home.”