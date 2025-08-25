The Shin Bet arrested two right-wing activists last week and prevented them from meeting with a lawyer for six days.

On Sunday, the two met with Adv. Assaf Gonen, from the Honenu legal advocacy organization, and claimed that they suffered humiliating treatment during their interrogation by the Shin Bet. "They called us Nazis and terrorists. We were tied to a chair for hours during the interrogation," they claimed.

Gonen criticized the Shin Bet, stating: "A situation where in a Shin Bet interrogation they berate suspects and call them terrorists and Nazis is unacceptable. This is especially true when the suspicions do not reach the highest level of severity, and it has been claimed all along that what is at issue here is a protest that exceeded the accepted boundaries."

At the beginning of the week, an additional right-wing activist was arrested on similar charges. Following the Shin Bet's request, the court issued a gag order on the details of the investigation.