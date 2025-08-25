מוקף במחבלים: משפחתו של נמרוד כהן חושפת את סרטון החטיפה שלו ללא

The family of hostage Nimrod Cohen released new footage on Monday showing Nimrod being kidnapped and led by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza Strip, where he has been held in Hamas tunnels for 689 days. The footage was recently seized by the IDF and provided to the family.

Viki Cohen, Nimrod’s mother: “We decided to show the world this video today - to show the cruelty and aggression with which Hamas kidnapped my son almost two years ago. He is a gentle soul who has been kept in the hands of terrorists for almost two years. He is underground, cut off from friends and family. We don't know if he's eating, if he has injuries. It’s been almost two years and countless failed deal negotiations which could have brought him home."

She added: "We know that Hamas has been instructed to kill if the IDF comes close - which is how we lost the beautiful six a year ago. Which is why it is imperative that now - with a deal on the table - we are asking our government to be brave and bold and make this happen. We know the consequences of missing this window of opportunity - months and months of waiting and fighting. We need to be reunited with Nimrod, and for 49 other families to be reunited with their loved ones.

"We can't carry on like this, with our children in the hands of terrorists. The hostages must come home now! Please don’t miss this window - sign the deal- set us all free.”

Yotam Cohen, Nimrod’s brother: “Just a week ago, Hamas gave a positive response to the deal currently on the table—a partial agreement that would release 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages. This deal could have been signed a week ago and could be finalized right now. Yet in the midst of these negotiations for a partial deal, and amid ongoing discussions about ending the war, Netanyahu's government refuses to sign.

He continued: "This leaves us with no choice but to release this horrible video of my younger brother Nimrod, to show the public—both the Israeli people and the international community—what the hostages have endured and continue to suffer nearly two years after their kidnapping on October 7th. The world must see what is happening. The Israeli public must see what is happening.

"We are calling on the Israeli public to join us in the streets tomorrow, Tuesday. Stop the country and show that the Israeli people want an end to this war and want to see all the hostages returned home.”