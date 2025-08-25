IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin released a statement on Monday regarding the strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and addressed reports indicating that civilians, including journalists, may have been harmed in the incident.

"We are aware of reports that harm was caused to civilians, including journalists," said Defrin. "I would like to be clear from the start - the IDF does not intentionally target civilians."

"The IDF makes every effort to mitigate harm to civilians, while ensuring the safety of our troops. Any incident that raises concern in this regard is addressed by the relevant mechanisms in the IDF."

Brig. Gen. Defrin emphasized the complexities of the operational environment in Gaza, stating: "We are operating in an extremely complex reality. Hamas terrorists deliberately use civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shields. They have even operated from the Nasser hospital itself."

"Hamas began this war, created impossible fighting conditions — and is preventing its end by still holding 50 hostages."

The IDF stated that it is committed to international law and will thoroughly investigate the incident. "The Chief of the General Staff has instructed that an inquiry be conducted immediately — to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened," Defrin said.

He also addressed the risks faced by journalists and others operating in the conflict zone: "Reporting from an active warzone carries immense risk, especially in a war with a terrorist organization such as Hamas, who cynically hides behind the civilian population."

"We regret any harm to uninvolved individuals and are committed to continue fighting Hamas, while taking all the necessary precautions," the statement concluded.

The findings of the investigation, according to the IDF, will be presented as transparently as possible.