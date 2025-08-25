Maimonides states that God's role as the cause of everything means that all existence depends on Him constantly. If God were to stop existing, everything else would also cease to exist. Every existing thing owes its existence to God, who is self-sufficient and exists necessarily, unlike all other contingent beings whose existence relies on Him.

Quantum Field Theory (QFT), one of the most powerful scientific frameworks ever developed, at its core reveals how reality itself emerges from what appears to be the "nothing" that is the root of everything.

That “nothing” is not empty. Instead, QFT describes an underlying fullness: invisible fields that extend everywhere, fluctuating and birthing all forms. In a very real way, QFT acknowledges the creation of “something out of nothing” that exists everywhere, echoing what spiritual traditions have always said—that God created the world out of His own essence, making it possible for us to appear separate from Him, only to discover in the end that it has always been Him all along.

Join me as we explore how this scientific view of reality can go beyond just a framework of physics — it can become some of the most powerful insights and strengths of life itself. If it resonates with you, it will inspire a new way of perceiving both the universe and your daily walk of faith.

Quantum Field Theory QFT explains the universe at its most fundamental level. Instead of discreet particles as tiny solid points, QFT tells us particles are actually ripples or vibrations in underlying “fields” that permeate space. The crucial truth is that these fields are everywhere, invisible yet essential, and what we call particles emerge when a field becomes “excited.”

Imagine a still, endless lake symbolizing the quantum field. At rest, the lake appears calm and empty. But when energy “plucks” the surface, ripples appear—each ripple representing a particle. The more energy, the more ripples, and what we perceive as matter or light is simply the visible trace of invisible fields in motion. As physicists put it, “The field is the fundamental element, and particles are simply the visible signals of that field being active or energized.”

Nobody fully knows why or how these excitations condense into tangible particles. But QFT teaches that all of reality, from stars burning light-years away to the thoughts flickering through your mind, rests upon this hidden fabric.

In the Standard Model of physics, there are about 24 fundamental fields, each representing different matter particles or force carriers. These numbers strikingly parallel the 24 books of the Tanach, the Hebrew Bible, of which the sages said, “God looked into the Torah and created the world” (Zohar 2:161:1) In this vision, what science sees as “quantum fields” are nothing less than the written blueprints of creation.

In Kabbalistic tradition, the 24 heavenly courts symbolize the divine system of judgment and cosmic order. These courts correspond to spiritual realms connected to the Sephirot—divine emanations through which God's will unfolds in creation. The 24 courts represent how divine justice and mercy are administered at multiple mystical levels in the soul's journey and spiritual rectification, playing a foundational role in Jewish mysticism about the cosmic governance

These energy fields are everywhere—a reality from which all things originate—and you should see these “fields,” which are omnipresent, as nothing less than a reflection and manifestation of the Divine intelligence permeating everything. Viewing creation in this way prompts a profound question: What happens if, and when, you begin to genuinely believe, not just with your mind but with your entire being, that God Himself is walking with you and within you every moment? Not a distant observer in the heavens, but with you step by step, closer than your breath?

That realization changes everything. It changes how you speak, how you face fear, and how you live daily life. As Psalm 118:6 declares: “The Lord is (with) for me; I shall not fear. What can man do to me?”

We begin to see that we do not walk in our own strength. We walk in His presence and power. This presence is not conditional on waiting until our lives are perfect or ordered—it is available right now, in this very moment. The Psalmist reminds us again: “For the Lord will not forsake His people, nor will He desert His inheritance” (Psalm 94:14). His presence is not a fleeting comfort in good times; it is an eternal covenant.

To live daily as if God walks with you, “The Lord is my Shepherd” Psalms 23:1, because He is the energy that science tells us is your very being, does not mean hardships vanish. Life still brings uncertainty, trials, and moments of doubt. But it does mean you never endure them alone. Like a child gripping a parent’s hand, you can walk unafraid—not because the path is smooth, but because you are held.

You can declare the truth when your voice trembles, stand firm when shadows loom, and move forward not by your own strength but by the strength of the One who never lets go.

True faith is trust that endures beyond emotion, especially when circumstances appear dark or silent. As Torah teaches: “You are children to God your God” (Deut. 14:1). The Prophets reminded us many times that we are never abandoned; “this is impossible.”

Faith is fundamentally different from fear. Fear imagines disaster without proof; faith chooses to anticipate God’s goodness without knowing the final outcome. The Psalmist prays: “Because I hoped for You, O Lord; You shall answer, O Lord my God” (Psalm 38:16). Faith does not require knowing the full plan in advance; it trusts that God will guide each step.

The Torah provides countless examples of this faith: Moses confronting Pharaoh, David facing Goliath, Esther risking her life before the king. In each instance, the fear was real—yet faith reinterpreted the situation. Faith doesn’t deny the risk; it believes that God is greater than the risk.

“Even when I walk in the valley of darkness, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).

Walking by faith is rarely about clarity; it is about courage born of trust. Every time you step into uncertainty, holding onto God, you strengthen your spirit. Each remembered moment of His past faithfulness builds courage for the next.

When you understand that you walk in God’s presence, your very identity begins to transform. “And, behold, G‑d [Himself] stands over him, The whole world is full only with His Glory, and being omnipresent not only does He see everything but moreover He scrutinizes him (every individual) in particular, and searches his reins and heart i.e., his innermost thoughts and emotions [to see] if he is serving Him as is fitting.” Tanya 41

The world may label you broken, not enough, or too far gone. But God declares in His Holy Torah: “You are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, God’s special possession”. Your essential worth does not come from achievements or failures but from what God declares over you.

Lamentations 3:25 reminds us: “The Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the soul that seeks Him.” Even in trouble, faith-filled speech proclaims that God’s promises outweigh circumstances. Faith does not mean denying difficulty; it means declaring God’s authority over everything, including your troubles and difficulties.

You hold great creative power in your tongue. As Genesis teaches, God created the universe with words. Likewise, speaking God’s truth invokes creative change in your own life. Replace “I’ll never get out of this” with “God is my provider.”

Speaking faith aloud is not empty hype. It acts as spiritual alignment, opening your life to God’s work. When you consistently declare His promises, you reshape your own faith. Your atmosphere shifts; your spirit grows stronger.

A principle woven throughout Torah is obedience (Kabalat Oyl) before clarity. When you truly believe God is at your side and with you all the time, you have no problem moving before you see the full path. Psalm 119:105 describes: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” A lamp illuminates only a few steps ahead, not the entire journey. God rarely shows us more, not because He withholds, but because He calls us closer.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi M.M. Schneerson, reminded us of Abraham’s example. God told him to leave his home without showing him the final destination. Abraham obeyed, not with a full map but with total trust. That is faith: stepping into the unknown, believing God walks with you. Every breakthrough requires one bold step taken before the outcome is visible.

Faith is action. It does not wait for perfect conditions. It moves forward in holy confidence, trusting that the God who calls also equips. As the Mishnah teaches: “In the measure we measure out life, God’s responses are measured back to us” (Sotah 1:7). Miracles often wait on our acts of obedience and surrender to the Higher power.

Seen through this lens, QFT becomes more than physics—it becomes a metaphor. Just as invisible fields vibrate to create everything of matter, the unseen presence of God vibrates through every moment, giving life, meaning, and renewal.

If you develop a seriousness to the above —if you see the all-pervading field as the divine reality itself—your whole perspective shifts. You find courage where fear used to speak. You discover identity where shame used to shout. You live in faith not only that God exists, but that He is here now. Prayer is not about connecting with some force in heaven but with the force that surrounds us all. Miracles aren’t impossible because at any moment, God can change the plan and something better arises from “the Field”.

QFT reveals that emptiness is never empty; the vacuum is charged with potential. Likewise, when life feels barren, faith proclaims it is precisely there that God is closest.

So take the step. Pray even when words falter. Dare even when doubt presses. Walk forward not with your own strength but the strength of the One who designed both the universe of quantum fields and the movements of your heart.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson once told someone, when you believe, as we say every day in our prayers, that God Almighty renews the world every moment, the past is behind us, and the future is yet to be created, there is no room for worry and anxiety. All we must do is strengthen our faith and trust that the infinite merciful God, who makes the present, can do anything in the next moment.

God didn’t bring us this far to abandon us. He walks besides us all the time. “You are my people in whom I pride myself”. (Isaiah 43:21) Trust Him and move forward. As you do, everything—your speech, your identity, your courage—aligns with His.

“Even when I walk in the valley of darkness, I will fear no evil, for You are with me.” (Psalm 23:4)

In the same way, a small ripple reveals the ocean; even your trembling faith reveals and invites into your life the infinite God.

“Walk in His ways” (Devarim 28:6). Step into it. Walk as if you truly believe He is here because He is.

