The IDF published a correction regarding the cause of death of Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach, who fell during operational activity in Rafah on May 8th.

An inquiry found that Urbach fell as the result of RPG fire toward the Golani Combat Team as he approached to provide initial assistance to his wounded commander, and not from a collapsed building as was previously reported.

The IDF identified two incidents in Rafah that day. During the first incident, at 3:50 p.m., Urbach's commander was wounded by an RPG missile. Urbach and a fellow soldier attempted to tend to him, and while assisting, an additional rocket was fired, killing Urbach. The commander was severely wounded, and the other soldier suffered moderate wounds.

During the second incident, at 4:40 p.m., Staff Sergeant Yam Frid, a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell as a result of antitank fire at his force, which was operating in Junaynah. Four additional soldiers were wounded, three severely.