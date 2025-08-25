The family of captive soldier Nimrod Cohen published two new images on Monday showing the moment Hamas terrorists abducted him on October 7th, 2023.

The images, taken from video footage which will be published later in the day, show Nimrod being led by Hamas terrorists into Gaza.

Viki Cohen, Nimrod's mother, wrote: "The horror film which we will publish today has been ongoing for 689 days. Every minute, every second is an eternity.

Nimrod flanked by Hamas terrorists

"What you see in the video is the greatest nightmare for a mother in the State of Israel. My son, helpless, taken and brutally dragged to hell, and I, as a mother, have nothing to do," she added.

She addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the ministers in the cabinet: "Put yourselves in my shoes, a mother who hasn't breathed for 689 days. I hear my son's cries. You have no right to shoot down this deal, you have no right to prevent my son from coming home."