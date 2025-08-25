The family of captive IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen announced on Monday afternoon that it will reveal for the first time footage showing his October 7th, 2023, abduction to the Gaza Strip.

The footage shows Hamas terrorists leading him into the Gaza Strip.

The Hostages' Families Forum wrote in a statement that "we will reveal new footage this evening that shows Nimrod being abducted and led by Hamas terrorists to the Gaza Strip, where he has been held in the tunnels for 689 days."

Since his capture, Hamas released one sign of life video of Nimrod Cohen, and it was blurry. That was the video published on March 1st, 2025, showing the painful and brutal moment when Eitan Horn was pulled away from his brother, Yair, who was released in the second hostage deal.