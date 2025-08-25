A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, after being bitten by a mosquito and contracting malaria during a family trip to Tanzania, Africa, as reported today (Monday) on Kan Reshet Bet.

The boy was brought to the Sheba emergency room on Saturday night with a high fever, where doctors diagnosed him with malaria. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Professor Eyal Leshem, an infectious disease specialist and director of the Institute for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba, emphasized the importance of preventive treatment for malaria before traveling to tropical countries, especially on the African continent. According to Prof. Leshem, the risk of contracting diseases is higher there.