Deputy G., an Air Force crew member who participated in yesterday’s strike against Houthi targets in Yemen, described to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News the atmosphere at the moment of takeoff and the sense of mission guiding the operation.

“There’s a healthy tension, you understand you’re heading into a distant and hostile area, but there’s also excitement in being part of such an event, part of a massive system that manages everything, a cog in this impressive machine, with so many people who labored and worked so that in the end you can go out and carry out the mission you were called to,” G. said. “It’s the moment when you realize that what you’re doing will ultimately impact daily life in the State of Israel.”

According to him, “Taking part in such an operation is a great privilege, to be an active partner in defending the State of Israel, with the understanding that we are, de facto, telling our enemy: ‘Wherever you are, wherever you run, we will reach you and will not allow you to carry out your intentions.’”

רס"ן א' צילום: דובר צה"ל

G. emphasized that behind every strike lies meticulous planning and countless partners to its success. “In every operation there are many people working, intelligence personnel who work tirelessly to provide targets, classify and analyze threats, and determine precisely what is needed; staff officers who sit and plan, drafting policy documents and shaping how we want to carry out the campaign. Ultimately it reaches the squadron, where planning teams and ground crews prepare the aircraft, run quality checks, so that when we arrive at the plane, we can take off for a long-range mission with confidence.”

While acknowledging the constant risk of unexpected enemy retaliation, G. said it only sharpens readiness. “This concern always exists. We were trained and educated to channel that threat into sharpness and alertness, and not to let it affect our performance.”

“I have taken part in several strikes during the war, and each one is unique and has a different impact. None of them pass in the blink of an eye. In every mission we think deeply about how to act correctly, how to minimize risks, and how to achieve the best possible outcome,” he added.

Major A., a technical officer in the fighter aircraft division, also spoke of the role of the ground crews.

“There are many significant days during the fighting, but today was certainly a big one,” he said. “We in the technical array are responsible for ensuring that the mission goes out and is carried out in the best way possible. There is always pressure when the aircraft are in the air.”

Major A. stressed that the task of the technical crews is to ensure constant readiness. “We are not focused on what we attack, but on how we perform our task in the best way. My responsibility is to prepare the aircraft for the mission, no matter the target or the timing.

“The technical division ensures that the planes are maintained so that whenever they are needed, they can operate. Many people are responsible for this preparation. After each mission, after two years of war and constant achievements, we are filled with pride. Our mission never ends, certainly not while there are hostages, and the feeling is one of pride when the aircraft return without their munitions, having completed their task successfully, something that directly strengthens Israel’s security.”