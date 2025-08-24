In a modest Jerusalem apartment, two pairs of little socks remain on the couch. Bedtime stories are still open on the shelf. A bowl of Legos sits untouched in the hallway where two young children once played before preschool.

Their mother, Rochel, only 27 years old, has not been home for weeks.

Until recently, Rochel was working full-time in tech, balancing the challenges of a young family with the joy of raising her two children alongside her husband. Life was busy but steady—until her health began to fail.

What started as fatigue and stomach pain quickly escalated. Tests turned into hospital stays, and the young mother was diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer. “Everything just stopped. In one week, we went from grocery lists and school WhatsApp groups to biopsy results and specialists,” Rochel recalls.

Doctors at Hadassah Hospital recommended a specialized treatment offered at a leading medical center in Boston—treatment not available in Israel. It is not experimental, but it is highly targeted and provides a genuine chance at recovery.

The cost, however, is overwhelming. Flights, housing, childcare for her two children in Jerusalem, and the medical treatments—only partially covered by insurance—are expected to exceed $90,000.

A campaign has been launched to help cover these urgent expenses and give Rochel access to the lifesaving treatment her doctors say must begin within weeks. “Delaying could limit the effectiveness of the therapy,” noted one care coordinator. “We want to get her there while we still have the best possible window.”

For Rochel, the motivation is simple. “I just want to be their mom again,” she says softly. “That’s really it.”

