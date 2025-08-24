There is a deep and growing divide between the progressive-oriented liberal leadership of much of the Diaspora Jewish community and the political and cultural realities of Israel today. While many American Jewish institutions focus on tikkun olam and progressive causes, the Israeli electorate reflects a more traditional and nationalist worldview. It may have to do with over 50% of Israelis being Sephardic, but Israeli majority values have helped shape a strong nationalist government that reflects the democratic will of the people.

Meanwhile, in the United States, leading Jewish organizations have embraced figures openly hostile to Israel—such as Zohran Mamdani, the likely next mayor of New York City—and have normalized forms of "woke" antisemitism that are disconnected from Zionism and the security concerns of the Jewish state.

Victory for Zionist Representation

Against this backdrop, we are proud to announce a critical victory: a tribunal within the World Zionist Congress has ruled in favor of Betar USA, confirming our rightful position as delegates for the ZOA Coalition at the upcoming Zionist Congress which will oversee the allocation of more than $5 billion in Zionist funding.

The Disqualification Attempt

Our delegation had been challenged by Kol Israel/Stand With Us, then led by Columbia professor Shai Davidai, a pro-Israel but left-wing activist who actively boycotts East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria and promotes a woke, liberal agenda.

When Betar USA contested the inclusion of boycott-supporting delegates, Kol Israel responded by launching attacks—accusing Betar of “racism, thuggery, and evil” and that same day, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) outrageously added Betar USA to its so-called “hate list,” alongside figures like Louis Farrakhan and David Duke.

This political smear, driven by internal disagreements, is notable because ADL’s New York/New Jersey regional director Scott Richman is also the number two official at Stand With Us/Kol Israel. It was an attempt to criminalize and exclude mainstream Zionist thought—and it has quickly worked its way into global media as fact.

But the truth is clear: Betar is a proud, unapologetic voice for Jewish nationalism, rooted in the vision of Ze’ev Jabotinsky. This coordinated attempt to delegitimize us reflects a broader trend. Those who champion “inclusive Zionism” routinely seek to exclude Zionists who support settlements, defend Jewish sovereignty, or align with Israel’s democratically elected government. Kol Israel, Stand With Us, and their allies now boycott or attack half the Ministers in Israel's governing coalition.

At a recent meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, leading Diaspora representatives even refused to denounce a two-state solution—choosing instead to focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Their actions underscore just how far they've drifted from the priorities of Israel and the global Zionist majority.

Internal Zionist Opposition

Kol Israel’s leadership has repeatedly worked to block nationalist Zionist institutions and figures, including WZO Chair Yaakov Hagoel and KKL Chair Ifat Ovadiah, both Betarim and strong advocates for Jewish communities in Judea/Samaria and ideological heirs to Jabotinsky. In contrast, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—Jabotinsky’s political successor—has endorsed the Betar/ZOA Coalition.

Kol Israel President Fleur Hassan-Nahoum has consistently opposed Jewish development in East Jerusalem and focused repeated efforts on denouncing so-called “Jewish extremism” as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem. Kol Israel Chair David Yaari, a KKL/JNF board member, has repeatedly voted against funding projects in Judea and Samaria, citing the need for “transparency” and “global Jewish input”—delaying critical support for Israel’s heartland.

By contrast, Betar and the ZOA Coalition remain steadfast in our commitment to building and defending every inch of the Land of Israel.

A Legacy of Division—and Strength

Zionism has always been shaped by ideological tension between its left and right wings. Ze’ev Jabotinsky, founder of Betar and the father of Revisionist Zionism, stood for a proud, strong Jewish nationalism grounded in sovereignty, security, and military strength. His movement was long marginalized by the Zionist left—until Menachem Begin’s 1977 electoral victory broke Labor’s dominance.

But the opposition never went away—it evolved. Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu faces coordinated assaults from progressive Israeli activists and Diaspora leaders who aim to delegitimize the nationalist right through legal campaigns, foreign media, and international institutions. Let us remember: Jabotinsky’s own remains were shamefully barred from burial in Israel for 24 years by the same ideological current that now seeks to silence his heirs.

A Struggle for the Soul of Zionism

These attacks are not simply political—they are part of an ideological war over the soul of Zionism. While the nationalist camp defends Israel’s sovereignty, security, and Jewish character, much of the Diaspora's progrsesive liberals push internationalist ideals that increasingly align with Israel’s critics.

This battle is no longer abstract. Just this week, Metzudat Ze’ev—the Tel Aviv headquarters of Likud, the Jabotinsky Institute, and Betar Worldwide—was physically attacked by violent left-wing mobs. These are not outliers. They are part of a global campaign to silence Zionist voices and dismantle nationalist leadership from within.

Our Commitment to the Future

Betar is one of the oldest and most influential Zionist movements in the world. We have produced two Israeli Prime Ministers, and we remain rooted in unwavering dedication to the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland. We will not be silenced—not by the ADL, not by progressive ideologues, and not by those who twist Zionism to suit their radical agendas. The same forces that once sidelined Jabotinsky now seek to delegitimize Israel’s democratic choices and dismantle the foundations of Jewish sovereignty.

At the upcoming World Zionist Congress, Betar USA, the ZOA Coalition, and our Revisionist Zionist allies will proudly stand for a Zionism that is unapologetically pro-Israel, pro-security, pro-Judea/Samaria—and in complete alignment with Israel’s elected government and its Ministers and leaders.

We are committed to ensuring Zionist funds serve Zionist goals, not progressive liberal agendas that empower Israel’s detractors or rewrite its identity. We will confront the ADL, Jonathan Rosenblatt, and voices actively working to redefine Zionism.

The era of the progressive liberal elements of Diaspora Jewry dictating the future of Zionism—while undermining those who defend it—is over.

Ronn Torossian is an Israeli-American entrepreneur, author and philanthropist.