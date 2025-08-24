National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published a video statement on Sunday, calling on the leaders of the coalition factions to clarify that MK Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party will not join the government.

"We made great achievements without Gantz against Iran, we made great achievements without Gantz with Hezbollah, we made achievements on several fronts. And if we want to make achievements in Gaza, Benny Gantz can not join the government."

On Saturday night, Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz called for the formation of a temporary emergency government focused on returning the hostages and drafting a fair national service plan, including for the haredim.

Gantz proposed that the emergency government - dubbed the “Hostage Recovery Government” - would serve for six months, culminating in general elections