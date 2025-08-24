MK Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White) stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should take the lead in advancing the initiative put forward by his party chairman, MK Benny Gantz, to establish a national unity government.

“This proposal is precisely what Israel requires - to bring back the hostages, to end the war, and to legislate a conscription law. If Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects it, it will be clear that we exhausted every political tool available to us,” Ginzburg said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

According to Ginzburg, Gantz’s plan reflects responsibility in a time of national crisis. “There may be political criticism of Benny Gantz’s declaration, but we are speaking about 50 hostages who were taken from their homes and from a party. We will do everything possible to bring them back. That is the goal of this proposal,” he explained.

He emphasized, however, that the initiative depends on broader cooperation within the opposition. “We will not move forward alone. The mandates are not sufficient. If others do not respond, the proposal will not be relevant,” he said.

On Saturday night, Gantz addressed the nation from Kfar Maccabiah, calling for the formation of a temporary emergency government to be known as a “Hostage Redemption Government.” He stressed that the government would serve for only six months, after which general elections would be held.

Gantz outlined three primary objectives: securing the release of all hostages through an agreement, legislating an equal service framework that would include haredi enlistment and ease the burden on reservists, and passing a law that would set the next elections for spring 2026. “Our hostages are in danger. Their time is limited. At the same time, our soldiers and reservists are collapsing under the strain,” he warned.

The Blue and White leader appealed to Prime Minister Netanyahu as well as opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Avigdor Lieberman to join the initiative. “We do not have time. The hostages do not have time. They are starving, families are breaking apart, businesses are collapsing, and our fighters are being worn down,” he said.

At the same time, Gantz criticized the current government. “Let there be no mistake - I believe this government is unfit and must be replaced through democratic elections. This initiative is not in favor of the government; it is necessary because of the government. The government divides the people, fails to achieve victory, and has not brought about the return of the hostages.”

Directing his remarks to the Prime Minister, Gantz stated: “In the face of blackmail, I present a responsible national alternative. Embrace it. There is a large majority among the public and in the Knesset for the outline I presented. It is time for the political leadership to connect with the people.”