The police opened an investigation on Sunday into the deaths of two men who were found in a burnt vehicle overnight near Kafr Qassem. Police suspect that the motive of the incident was criminal.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance team that arrived at the scene had to pronounce them dead.

Human bones were found in the vehicle and taken to the Israel Institute for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

MDA EMTs Ronald Kayakov and Carmel Shapira related: "We arrived at the field, and we saw a private vehicle engulfed in flames. After rapid firefighting efforts, the two victims were found in the vehicle, and after medical examination, with great sorrow, we had nothing left to do but to pronounce them dead."