National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was accosted by a group of left-wing protesters on Saturday morning while on his way to synagogue in the Sharon region community of Kfar Malal.

The demonstrators, who arrived with cameras and phones in violation of Shabbat, shouted at the minister: “You’re a convicted terrorist and a hostage murderer.”

Minister Ben Gvir, who was accompanied by his son - currently serving in an elite IDF unit - responded, “He’s protecting you, draft dodgers.”

Following Shabbat, Ben Gvir issued a statement describing the incident, “This Shabbat, I stayed with my family in Kfar Malal at the home of a wonderful family. In the morning, I set out wrapped in a tallit on my way to pray at the synagogue, together with my son who returned from his elite unit to be with us for Shabbat. Suddenly, a group of violent and dangerous anarchists gathered around us, with mobile devices and cameras on Shabbat, shouting shameful remarks at us like: ‘Terrorists, racists, hostage murderers.’”

He continued, “It is a shame and disgrace that a soldier in an elite unit hears curses and insults from a handful of draft dodgers, a shame and disgrace that they disregard Shabbat - they would have been more considerate of Muslims - and a shame and disgrace on their style and repulsiveness. But they will keep shouting, I will continue working for the people of Israel, and Shoval will continue serving in the elite unit for everyone!”

In a separate protest on Saturday morning, demonstrators gathered outside the home of Transportation Minister Miri Regev, criticizing her for her frequent travel abroad during wartime.

“The minister is flying abroad again tomorrow, for the 13th time, at our expense during wartime,” protesters said. “We came to remind her of our hostages and soldiers. We won’t forget, and we won’t forgive.”

The demonstrators added: “Did you pack the chaos yourself? We came to make sure you also pack the corruption, transportation, soldiers, and hostages. 50 names, 50 people. Pack the shame too.”