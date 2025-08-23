I am a man boiling with rage. Yesterday, I went with my son to watch the new Superman movie. Superman! The ultimate superhero, a character created by two Jewish immigrants, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, in the 1930s. The character is supposed to represent hope, justice, and light.

The actor playing Superman? Jewish.

The studios? Owned by Jews.

Even the character of Superman himself, symbolically and historically, is considered to have Jewish roots. A refugee sent from crisis and war to save a better world, created to empower the Jews who returned from the Holocaust.

And what did the pathetic progressives in Hollywood do? They trampled all over this.

Instead of presenting a character who defends the weak and fights for justice, they turned it into a disgusting political caricature, where Israel (under a different name) is portrayed as a fascist state, a warmonger, and a close ally of the U.S., which supplies advanced weaponry to fight "poor and miserable farmers (those good Palestinian Arabs, especially the Gazans...) who have only pitchforks and stones."

And Superman? He comes to save them from bloodthirsty Israel. This is literally a film of incitement against us.

I sat there, next to my son, watching how the film had one purpose: to brainwash the world. They took the ultimate childhood hero, who was supposed to represent absolute good, and turned him into a one-sided, distorted, superficial propaganda tool. They ruined my childhood, they ruined the experience for me, but not only for me, they ruined it for the next generation.

Because my son, with his innocent eyes, asks me: “Dad, why is Superman against Israel? Isn’t he Jewish?”

So let's talk about hypocrisy. About how the progressive Jewish studio owners, who couldn't care less about Israel, hide behind this movie, sitting in their luxurious homes in California, feeling safe in their ivory towers. Aside from having a bar mitzvah for their dog, they have no connection to Judaism and choose to disconnect from the homeland that was founded by the remnant of the people who behaved like them in Europe in the 1930s.

It will come back to them like a boomerang. No matter how much they decorate their houses for Christmas, they will pay the tragic price, because history always repeats itself.

They are turning Israelis into the "bad guys," the Palestinian Arabs into the "good guys," and missiles and terrorism into the "struggle of freedom fighters." This is their coffin nail as they align with the politically correct studios of Walt Disney.

So yes, I am offended. I am angry. I am disgusted. They are cowards.

And I will tell you here, clearly: The liberal Jews in America are notable contributors to anti-Semitism in the U.S. They, and the push for progressivism in America, the takeover of communication and financial power, and the use of tools to brainwash our children in order to spread your distorted nonsense.

Take your hands off Superman because those who believe in goodness, justice, family, and identity are we — you, your god, is money. Nothing more.

Forget "Exodus" and "Cast a Giant Shadow" of yesteryear's Hollywood. And the change is felt not only on the screen.

The progressive American Jew has metamorphosed into an enemy of Israel.

Yoav Eliasi, more known by his stage name The Shadow is an Israeli rapper, and political activist.(translated from Hebrew).