Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of “Second Thought: a US-Israel Initiative”

for audio option: bit.ly/45bujf4

The Israeli Battle-Tested-Laboratory received - with much gratitude! - the initial F-15 (Boeing) and F-16 (Lockheed-Martin) in 1976 and 1980 respectively. Since that time, for 45-50 years, the Israeli Battle-Tested Laboratory and Showroom of the US defense and aerospace industries and Armed Forces has significantly improved these fighter jets - and the US air force’s battle tactics - through the uniquely intense operational use of the aircraft (due to the uniquely violent Middle East).

-The Israeli improvements (mostly shared with the US manufacturers and Armed Forces) have yielded ground-breaking mega billions of dollars worth of research and development (saving 10-20 years), enhancing US competitiveness in the global market, increasing USexports and expanding the USemployment base.

-The Israeli improvements have enhanced the capabilities of the F-15 and F-16, as well as several hundred of other US military systems, which have been supplied to the Israeli Battle-Tested-Laboratory.

-For example, the F-15I Ra’am, a variant of the F-15E adopted to Israeli specifications, functions as a compact but long-range strategic bomber with enhanced ground-attack roles. Also, Israel’s F-16s have undergone hundreds of Israeli-designed upgrades including improvements to the cockpit (75% Israel-upgraded), fire control (50% Israel-upgraded), wings and fuel tanks, effectively modernizing and extending their operational lives.

-State-of-the-art Israeli game-changing technologies have bolstered the range, payload capacity, and overall performance of the aircraft. Israel has introduced an innovative engine overhaul, which has extended the life of the aircraft. These enhancements have bolstered the US economy and defense capabilities, while advancing the Israeli Air Force’s strategic superiority in the Middle East; thus, enhancing Israel’s posture of deterrence, minimizing Middle East instability, securing pro-US Arab regimes, and reducing wars and terrorism, which is a critical US interest.

-The initial stage of the F-35 was replete with mechanical and technological glitches, which cast severe doubt about its viability. Many of these problems have been resolved by the Israeli Battle-Tested-Laboratory, reducing the cost of research and development - which totals about $55.5bn - and ushering in a robust flow of export.

*Israel was the first country to deploy the F-35 in combat (in 2018). It has also functioned as the showroom of the F-35 and many other US military systems. Thus, demonstrating through its operations the significant US’ operational edge over the competition, which has enhanced the reputation of the F-35 and its exports. US exports are estimated at tens of billions of dollars annually (units priced at $82.5mn-$130mn, depending on the variant).

-Israel’s Air Force has conducted hundreds of challenging missions, as Lockheed-Martin’s Showroom of Battle-Proven Capabilities, especially during the offensive against Iran in October 2024 and June 2025. These missions demonstrated the F-35’s ability to carry out long range attacks (over 1,100 miles each way without midair refueling!). Israel has demonstrated the F-35 capability to penetrate advanced air defenses, perform electronic warfare, synchronize with legacy platforms, and deliver precision strikes. Israel’s proven operational success with the F-35I has provided critical validation of the aircraft’s flexibility and lethality.

-Daily feedback from Israeli pilots and technicians in real, high-risk combat environments has been directly incorporated into a multitude of F-35 upgrades. This has improved reliability, maintainability, mission effectiveness, data gathering, electronic warfare and firing control accuracy for Lockheed-Martin and the US Air Force.

-Israel’s innovations such as extended range, indigenous EW suites, and multi-platform integration have sustained F-35 readiness and operational tempo in conflict, which has contributed to increased confidence of potential buyers and new export orders to Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The NYC-based Business Insider avers that Israel's unique version of the F-35 stealth fighter demonstrates its readiness for a higher level of combat in its fight against Iran, a difficult adversary that fielded a challenging arsenal of air defense weapons, which was demolished by Israel. The June 2025 Israeli Air Force offensive was the most difficult operation the F-35 has ever performed, showcasing its strengths and adaptability.

According to Justin Bronk, an airpower expert at the London-based Royal United Services Institute, the strength of Iranian defenses at the time made the Israeli strikes on Iran the most challenging kinetic campaign that the F-35 has performed.”

-The Israeli F-35I Adir fighter shot down a cruise missile, the first known cruise missile intercept by the F-35.

According to Lockheed-Martin: “The F-35 is America’s most valuable and important defense program, bringing approximately $72 billion into the American economy each year. The 1,650 suppliers across the F-35 program support 290,000+ U.S. jobs across all 50 states, including an estimated 22,750 union jobs. The F-35 workforce in America has grown 35% since 2019. These are high-tech and manufacturing jobs essential to America’s defense industrial base.”

-A similar contribution has been made by Israel to Boeing (F-15) and hundreds additional defense contractors, which have supplied grateful-Israel with their advanced military systems.

-These defense contractors employ 3.5 million Americans in addition to a litany of subcontractors, demonstrating the benefits of the Israeli Battle-Tested-Laboratory and Showroom for the US economy and defense.