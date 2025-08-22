The Prime Minister’s Office issued a scathing statement on Friday afternoon, rejecting the latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and branding it “an outright lie” and “a modern blood libel” against Israel.

“Israel does not have a policy of starvation. Israel has a policy of preventing starvation,” the statement declared.

According to data from the Ministry of Defense’s COGAT unit, Israel has facilitated the transfer of more than 101,000 aid trucks carrying two million tons of humanitarian supplies into Gaza since October 7—amounting to more than one ton of aid for every resident of Gaza.

The PMO stressed that this surge in humanitarian deliveries has already brought down food prices dramatically. “Today, prices have plunged because of Israel’s surge in humanitarian aid in Gaza. The report says nothing about the collapse in prices,” the statement noted.

The government listed what it called “undeniable facts” that undermine the IPC’s narrative:

101,000 trucks with two million tons of aid have entered Gaza since October 7 (COGAT, Ministry of Defense).

with have entered Gaza since October 7 (COGAT, Ministry of Defense). More than one ton of aid per person has been facilitated (COGAT).

has been facilitated (COGAT). UN/WFP data (July 2025): Of 1,012 aid trucks collected, only 10 reached warehouses; the rest were looted before distribution.

Of 1,012 aid trucks collected, only 10 reached warehouses; the rest were looted before distribution. Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF): 2.2 million relief packages provided, equivalent to 132 million meals.

2.2 million relief packages provided, equivalent to 132 million meals. Community kitchens run by NGOs with Israeli coordination produce more than 400,000 hot meals daily across 86 kitchens.

run by NGOs with Israeli coordination produce more than 400,000 hot meals daily across 86 kitchens. At Kerem Shalom Crossing, journalists documented hundreds of pallets of food left untouched because UN agencies refused to distribute them.

The PMO accused the IPC of deliberately ignoring Hamas’s theft of humanitarian supplies and Israel’s unprecedented efforts to sustain Gaza’s civilian population during wartime.

“Hamas steals aid to finance its war machine. These were the causes of temporary shortages, which Israel overcame with airdrops, maritime deliveries, safe transport routes, and GHF distribution points manned by American companies,” the statement said.

Quoting John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point, the PMO stressed: “No other country at war has gone to such lengths to feed the civilian population in enemy territory.”

Prices of food products in the Gaza Strip PMO

It added that “the only ones being intentionally starved in Gaza are the Israeli hostages.”

The government said the IPC report continues a pattern of biased misrepresentation.

“Refuting lies always takes longer than inventing them. The IPC’s fabrications will soon collapse. We have seen this before—major outlets publishing photos of children with congenital diseases, like cerebral palsy, and falsely blaming Israel for ‘starvation,’” the statement declared.

“This is not analysis. It is a modern blood libel, spreading like wildfire through prejudice. History will judge those who peddle it. The IPC must end its double standards against the Jewish state.”

The Prime Minister’s Office reaffirmed Israel’s dual commitment to ensuring aid reaches civilians while dismantling Hamas’s terror infrastructure.

“Israel will continue to act responsibly, ensuring aid reaches Gaza’s civilians while destroying Hamas’s terror machine. The Hamas-orchestrated ‘starvation campaign’ will not deter us from freeing our hostages and eliminating Hamas,” the statement said.

It concluded with a call to the international community: “The civilized world must demand two things: the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages - and the truth.”