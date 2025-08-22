Hamas' internal security system is sending messages of encouragement and information to the residents of Gaza, in light of the advanced preparations for the occupation of Gaza City.

In a statement it issued, it was claimed that Israel is using psychological warfare in a "desperate" attempt to restore its damaged image and satisfy the Israeli public's demand for revenge, while presenting the goal of destroying Hamas in Gaza.

In addition, it was claimed that Israel is also directing its propaganda at the residents of Gaza, through repeated discourse about exile and eliminating the terrorist infrastructure.

Psychological warfare, according to Hamas, is expressed in political moves, in the Israeli media, and in military activity, with the aim of damaging the residents' morale.

It was further claimed that Israel's goal is to break the willpower and fighting spirit of the Palestinian people, by punishing the social structure that supports the "resistance" and creating a division between society and the "resistance."