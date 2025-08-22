﻿The Talmud (Berachot 29a) explains that these seven blessings correspond to the seven times the phrase “kol Hashem,” “God’s voice,” appears in Psalm 29.



﻿God’s voice is upon the waters.

God’s voice is in strength.

God’s voice is in beauty.

God’s voice shatters the cedars.

God’s voice hews with flames of fire.

God’s voice makes the desert tremble.

God’s voice frightens the deer and strips the forest bare.

Why did the Sages associate this psalm, which contains not a single mention of Shabbat, to the Sabbath prayers?



And why did they describe it as the psalm that David composed “upon the waters”?

﻿

Waters of Destruction

At first glance, the world seems most perfected in its built and cultivated state. Yet deeper reflection reveals the necessity of destructive forces within creation. Forest fires, for example, clear away the old and prepare the ground for new growth. Such processes remind us that even forces of upheaval serve a hidden purpose, testifying to the Divine wisdom that governs the universe.

Water is a fitting symbol for this truth. Seas and oceans are the very antithesis of human order and civilization. Psalm 29, composed “upon the waters,” is David’s meditation on the great destructive forces in the world, leaving the cedar trees shattered, the desert shaken, the forests stripped bare. And in the deafening roar of upheaval he discerned “the voice of God” resonating seven times as the psalm’s refrain.

This insight is most clearly revealed in the spectacular devastation of cultivated land by floodwaters in the time of Noah. Thus the psalm concludes by recalling the tremendous destruction of the Flood — “God sat enthroned at the Flood” (Psalm 29:10) — a destruction that cleansed the world of all that was irretrievably evil, preparing it for renewal.

﻿

Sabbath Rest

What does all this have to do with the Sabbath?

﻿

We are inclined to think that our greatest achievements are to be found in our actions and practical accomplishments. Idleness and inactivity are dismissed as inconsequential, if not negative, aspects of life.

Yet in truth, it is rest that brings all actions to completion. Rest is a contemplative process that gives meaning and direction to our endeavors. This is the value of menuchah, the spiritual rest of Shabbat. It deepens our intellectual awareness and enriches our spiritual life. The Sabbath rest crowns our weekday activities, guiding them toward their higher purpose.

﻿

Seven Blessings

Now we may understand why the Amidah of Shabbat contains seven blessings. The number seven incorporates six — corresponding to the six days of creative activity — plus an additional seventh dimension of direction and purpose.1

﻿

The seven blessings of the Shabbat Amidah teach us that menuchah is not just a cessation from productive work; it is the cultivation of our moral faculties and spiritual direction, drawing us closer to God and His ways.

﻿

( Silver from the Land of Israel , pp. 31-33. Adapted from Olat Re’iyah vol. II, pp. 19-20; Ein Eyah vol. I on Berachot 29a (4:43))

﻿

1 Cf. Tiferet Yisrael ch. 40, where the Maharal of Prague (Rabbi Yehudah Loew, 1525-1609) explains the significance of the number seven as the six directions of physical space — like the sides of a cube — plus the seventh, the inner essence that gives it meaning and purpose.