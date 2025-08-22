Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Friday conducted a situation assessment in Tulkarm, in the Judea and Samaria Division sector.

He was accompanied by Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Operations Division head Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Division Commander Maj. Gen. Yaakov Dolf, and other senior officers.

Zamir met with fighters and commanders of the Paratrooper Brigade, expressing appreciation for their efforts to protect residents. He praised Dolf, who is completing his term, noting his “extraordinary impact on the operational situation.”

“We operate with responsibility and vigilance in all sectors,” Zamir said. “In Judea and Samaria, the mission is clear - thwart terror and protect Jewish communities. We strike threats before they rise.”

He stressed that terrorism strikes “where you are not prepared,” requiring a precise operational response in every sector. “The campaign is ongoing—we are expanding activity in Gaza while staying alert and sharp on every front.”

Addressing operations in refugee camps, Zamir said the IDF is “uprooting the roots of terror to prevent them from growing again,” ensuring there is “no place in Judea and Samaria that cannot be reached.”

Regarding Thursday’s attack in the Binyamin sector, he said forces are focused on locating the terrorists: “We will continue using all operational and intelligence means until they are captured.”

credit: דובר צה"ל

