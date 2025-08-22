Jojo Rabia, whose two sons, Noam and Yuval, were murdered at the Nova party on October 7, announced on Friday that the phone that was stolen from him, containing the memories of his sons, had been returned to him.

"Everyone who could helped. We have an amazing country. Thank you, thank you," he wrote. The police announced that a suspect in the theft had been arrested.

In a post on his Facebook account, Rabia said: "An hour ago, a nice policeman called and said that they found my phone. So I want to praise the police for their great efforts. Well done. And also thank you to all the television and radio channels for the national publicity. To all the friends on Facebook who shared - in the end, everything helped."

The police said that the police arrested a suspect in Holon last night, a foreign national from Sudan in his 30s, and seized a mobile phone from him that was stolen from a bereaved father on the Tel Aviv promenade. He was transferred for questioning at the Tel Aviv Lev Police Department.