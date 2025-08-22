Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, a member of the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages, published a letter of support to yeshiva students ahead of the month of Elul, sharply criticizing the current draft policy.

In the letter, he alleged that the Israeli government seeks to abolish Torah study for yeshiva students.

"We are currently in great distress, as they want to remove the yeshiva students from their Torah study, and even take some of the yeshiva students to imprisonment."

Quoting Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, he added, "The Exile is increasing its burden on us, and it is a great trouble that Jews are persecuting Jews because of Torah study."

Rabbi Zilberstein called on the yeshiva students to strengthen themselves during this time, urging: "Be strong and courageous, do not let your hearts soften, and begin this term with all your strength and desire. Engage in Torah at all times and hours, without idle talk, and through this, you will merit to be the true protectors of the entire Jewish nation."

He ended his words with a blessing: "And may we soon merit to be saved with eternal salvation, and may all the evil decrees be nullified for all of Israel."