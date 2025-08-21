The combined Western - Muslim war against Israel and the Jews is out in the open, no innuendos or qualifications. Morally fanatical Canada, Israel-hating Ireland, and virtue-signaling Australia, have joined ranks with France and Britain, ex-stalwart colonial powers, now callous and cowardly Europeans, to bare their claws and show their fangs.

They smell blood and they want to watch the spectacle of the kill and play a part in the performance. They are not interested in booty, but to save themselves so that the wild jackals will not devour them after the slaughter.

The scenario is however quite different from what is imagined.

The end-station of becoming a satellite of the Muslim world highlights (Western) Europe's political suicide. Islam does not accept equality and co-existence: it can be satisfied and self-fulfilled only when it conquers, colonizes and converts the infidels. The Muslim invasion of Europe, and elsewhere including the United States, is a dynamic process and destined over time to overthrow the old order of Christendom, liberty and enlightenment, in the name of the Koran, Sharia, and Jihad.

Westerners are unfamiliar with the Arab folk aphorism: "After the Saturday people (the Jews) come the Sunday people (the Christians)." There is no escape from the piercing sword of Islam.

The Muslims are poised while fantasizing to complete the mission that the Christians left unfinished. After a thousand years of expulsions, ghettos, and pogroms that culminated in the mass extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust, Europeans have allied with genocidal Muslims enjoying a wealth of experience in the murder of peoples—Greeks, Serbs, Armenians, Assyrians, Lebanese, Kurds, Sudanese, Nigerians, and Darfuris. The obstreperous Jews remain the hard nut to crack.

We are far past the time for mincing words or clouding intentions. Europeans have agreed to provide moral cover for the Arab war of extermination against Israel. Delegitimizing Israel, degrading and denouncing, boycotting and sanctioning, are the elements of a strategic operation to further the genocide of the Jews and the politicide of Israel.

There is no possible way to juggle the Palestinian Arab narrative except to see it as a transparent goal to destroy Israel. Before October 7 and since, Palestinian Arab movements of all ideological stripes dream to "liberate Palestine from the sea to the river."

Europeans support a Palestinian state on the path to the large Palestinian state, and not because the Palestinian Arabs have experienced an accommodating change of heart toward Israel, but because the Muslim objective is their objective too.

No denial will be convincing, nor will collaborating in the crime ever cleanse filthy Western hands of Jewish blood spilled.