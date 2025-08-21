This week, in Moshav Mivtahim, an emotional ceremony was held inaugurating a new MDA ambulance, dedicated to the memory of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas, who were kidnapped on the “Black Saturday,” murdered in Hamas captivity, and whose bodies were returned to Israel, and to the memory of Yossi and Margit Silberman, the parents of Shiri Bibas, who were murdered in the massacre in Nir Oz. The ambulance was donated through Canadian Friends of MDA by the Canadian donor group AIR ACHDUS CHEVRA. The new ambulance will serve the residents of the Gaza Envelope and assist in saving lives in the region.

The ceremony was attended by Head of the Eshkol Regional Council Michal Uziyahu, Deputy Director of MDA’s Negev Region Shai Hemo, CEO of MDA Friends in Canada Sidney Benizri, representatives of the donors, Shiri Bibas’ sister, Kfir and Ariel Bibas' aunt, and daughter of Yossi and Margit Silberman, Dana Silberman Seaton along with her family, and MDA volunteers and staff.

Dana Silberman Sitton stated at the ceremony: “On behalf of my family, Yossi, Margit, Shir, Ariel, and Kfir, and on behalf of all those who carry the painful scar since that day, I want to say thank you from the depths of my heart to MDA Friends Society in Toronto for your gesture of donating an ambulance in my family’s name. It is not just a rescue vehicle but a living symbol of mutual responsibility, of caring, and of standing by us even from thousands of kilometers away. This ambulance will carry the names of my loved ones and turn their memory into a living blessing. On every call to save a life, for every child, woman, or man who receives swift help, my loved ones will continue to be part of life. Through your donation, you turned deep pain into a power of giving, and you showed us again how great the love of Israel is and how strong the spirit that connects us.”

Sidney Benizri, CEO of Canadian Friends of MDA, said: “Today was especially emotional for the Jewish community in Toronto and for Magen David Adom. In 2023, when a solidarity flight of UJA donors from Toronto was cancelled, Rabbi Rafi Lipner suggested to the group that they donate the refunded funds to Magen David Adom. With everyone’s agreement, the funds were allocated for the purchase of an ambulance. Today, the AIR ACHDUS CHEVRA group completed this initiative in Moshav Mivtahim, donating an MDA ambulance in memory of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas and in memory of Yossi and Margit Silberman.”

Michal Uziyahu, Head of the Eshkol Regional Council, stated: “The Eshkol community, which was at the center of the October 7th massacre, has received a great gift for healing and renewal. The new ambulance is not only a tool that will save lives but also a living symbol of hope and love of humanity, carrying the names of our beloved Yossi, Margit, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Silberman Bibas. Thank you to Dana Seaton (Silberman), who sought to turn the memory of her loved ones into saving lives here at home in Eshkol. Thank you to the Jewish community in Canada for the partnership that reminds us we are not alone. What has sustained the Jewish people for generations is mutual responsibility, and it is embodied in moments like this. This is also the great mission of our generation: to preserve mutual responsibility and to bring all the hostages home.”

MDA Director General Eli Bin stated: “I wholeheartedly thank the Jewish community in Toronto and the members of AIR ACHDUS CHEVRA for the moving gesture and the important donation in memory of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas and in memory of Yossi and Margit Silberman. This dear family touched all our hearts. The ambulance donated today is living testimony to the power of connection between Jewish communities in Israel and around the world, and to the deep commitment to the continued existence and security of the State of Israel. The ambulance will strengthen the emergency medical system in the Gaza Envelope and help ensure the medical safety of the residents of the region.”