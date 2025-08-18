The global cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a major shift as Nir Zuk, the pioneering Israeli founder, Chief Technology Officer, and board member of Palo Alto Networks , announced his retirement on Monday after two decades of groundbreaking contributions.

His departure marks the end of an era for the company, which he established in 2005, revolutionizing the industry with the invention of the next-generation firewall.

Zuk, a native of Rehovot and a distinguished veteran of the Israel Defense Forces' elite Unit 8200 intelligence unit, leaves behind a legacy of innovation that built Palo Alto Networks into a global leader.

In a statement announcing his decision, Zuk said: "I started Palo Alto Networks with a radical idea and the conviction to challenge a stagnant industry with a cybersecurity platform. Our vision has always been to lead from the front, and our recent intent to acquire CyberArk is a testament to that enduring ambition. With the most comprehensive security portfolio today, I am confident in Nikesh's leadership and thrilled to pass the torch to Lee Klarich. He is a phenomenal technologist who will carry that competitive fire into our next chapter. This has been an incredible journey, and I leave with deep satisfaction, knowing the company we built together is stronger than ever."

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, praised Zuk’s monumental contributions. "I remember the very first day I met Nir. He was sharp, insightful, and welcoming, and we built a great partnership and friendship. Nir is a legend in cybersecurity, and his contributions are forever etched in our history books. We are immensely grateful for his contributions over the past 20 years in creating the world's greatest cybersecurity company."

The torch has now been passed to Lee Klarich, who will assume the role of CTO and join the Board of Directors. Klarich, who has been with the company since 2006, is a seasoned technologist tasked with leading the company's technology vision and advancing its AI-driven security platforms. His appointment ensures that technical expertise remains at the forefront of the company's leadership.