Several environmental NGOs petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday against Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman's decision to stop the transfer of aid funds to them. The petition was filed following the suspension of a call for proposals that was intended to support environmental education activities in 2025.

Environmental Protection Ministry officials told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the approximately 11 million shekels had been transferred over the years to organizations with affiliations to the political left that operated under the moniker of "environmental organizations.

The officials stressed that "finally, there is someone who supervises and monitors. For years, millions flowed to extreme leftist organizations without ample transparency. Minister Silman is restoring order and making sure that public funds reach those who really deal with the environment."

Political officials commended the move and stated, "This is a brave and correct decision. Silman is putting an end to the cynical use of public funds, and stopping 11 million shekels from being wasted on political organizations disguised in green."

The Ministry of Environmental Protection told Arutz Sheva that in January this year, the Cleanliness Preservation Foundation’s management approved a call for proposals to support educational activities in environmental organizations. However, before the call was published, it was decided to refocus the priorities, particularly in light of the need to allocate resources for the rehabilitation of areas damaged in the north and south due to the war.

In May, the organizations were informed that no call for proposals would be published for 2025. The Foundation’s management decided to conduct a comprehensive review of pending decisions, "with the aim of focusing the Foundation’s budget allocations in accordance with national priorities."

The Ministry added that the petition to the Supreme Court has not yet been served, and the Ministry’s response will be submitted as usual.