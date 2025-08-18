The Saudi al-Hadath news network reported on Monday evening that the Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip are continuing regardless of the developments in the negotiations with Hamas.

According to the report, IDF tanks are advancing toward the Sabara neighborhood in Gaza City, accompanied by aerial cover.

At the same time, Hamas's "Ministry of Health" briefed the Arab media and claimed that since midnight, 20 Palestinian Arabs were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City led Hamas to return a positive response to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators' proposal for a partial hostages deal.

Earlier in the day, US President Trump voiced support for Israel's plan and said that "we will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed."