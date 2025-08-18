Ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and following Sunday's demonstration where hundreds of thousands of citizens rallied in support of releasing all hostages and ending the war in Gaza, family members of hostages held in Gaza issued a powerful letter urging Trump to act decisively and seize the opportunity to end both wars.

"As you work to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, we pray you will apply that same determination to end this nightmare in Gaza. On this historic day, you are uniquely positioned to be the leader who brings lasting peace to both conflicts," the family members wrote.

The letter calls for what the families described as "the deal of all deals," one that would both stop the fighting and secure the return of all 50 hostages. "We cannot leave anyone behind. Every single one," they stressed. Warning of the growing danger as the conflict drags on, the families wrote: "Every bomb that falls, every day this war continues, puts the living hostages at imminent risk of execution and threatens to make the bodies of the deceased disappear forever."

The families added: “Mr. President, may you achieve your goals of ending both wars and ending the suffering for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The world desperately needs leaders like you, who can transform endless cycles of violence into hope."

They also wrote: "Your legacy could be defined by this moment - the leader who ended the wars and brought our people home, while creating a future for both our families and the people of Gaza."