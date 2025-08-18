David Lubin, father of Border Patrol officer Rose Lubin, who was murdered in a November 2023 attack in Jerusalem, was the victim of an antisemitic attack near his home in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a post on his Facebook page, Lubin described: "This is what antisemitism looks like in real life. Months ago, my neighbor put a sign in their yard with the slur “Kike” written 21 times. Today, they still keep their pro-Palestine signs up… but rip down my Rose stickers whenever they see them. When I tried to replace one, they screamed at me — right there on my own street."

Lubin continued to ask: "Is it okay that my daughter was murdered?" The woman in the video responded: "Your daughter was wearing an IDF uniform." Lubin corrected her, noting that she was a police officer. "She was wearing a uniform - she went there to murder," the woman attacked, while the man in the video reinforced her words: "How many Palestinians are killed there every day?"

The StopAntisemitism page posted the video and called on the authorities to intervene. "Antisemitic harassment of citizens mourning their murdered Jewish daughter should never be tolerated in this country."

Sergeant Rose Lubin, a Border Police fighter, was murdered in a terrorist attack at Herod's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem in November 2023. The terrorist, a 16-year-old resident of Isawiya, arrived at the Shalem police station in the Old City, armed with a knife, stabbed several soldiers and was neutralized by forces on the scene. Lubin was critically injured and died of her wounds the same day.