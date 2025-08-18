אם רוטמן לא יבוא לאוסטרליה, האוסטרלים יבואו לרוטמן דוברות

MK Rothman met with the DaMinyan community from Melbourne, Australia shortly after the announcement of his canceled visa to Australia.

“Simcha was supposed to travel to Australia today, and I wanted you all to meet him. I asked him to meet us on Monday morning, just for a quick visit, but we are literally heading up north right now. This morning, Simcha called me at 6:00 a.m. and said, ‘I’m not going to Australia,” said one of the Australian group organizers.

MK Rothman, “I think this follows the saying, "If the mountain does not come to Muhammad…..”

The Australian continued, “You should know that 40 Australians came here today to give a big hug, to hug Eretz Yisrael, and to express their love for the holy land, for the Jewish nation and for the holy soldiers. There is nothing like Eretz Yisrael.”

Rothman responded, saying, “I even received a few phone calls from people in Australia who said that this inspired them to make aliyah. I don’t know if this convinced some people and I do not believe we should yield to threats of terror. The State of Israel has shown the world how to deal with terror, and we, as a people, the Jewish community, should stand together and not give in to such threats and not cave under them.”

“Sadly, the government of Australia, as you may know, gave in to pressure. There is nothing in the quotes they made that is not already nearly 100% aligned with Israeli consensus; nothing new was introduced. They had already approved my visa a week ago. The only new development was the terror threats by the Muslim jihadist mob shouting in the streets, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Apparently, this rhetoric did not concern the Australian government. That is the only change: they were threatened, became scared, and failed to learn the lesson. Sadly, here in Israel, we have paid a very high price for such lessons,” Rothman concluded and received an invitation, “When you receive your visa and come to Melbourne, come to Daminyan.”