Matityahu Korman, a Jerusalem resident and veteran world traveler, survived a violent robbery attempt in Sri Lanka on Sunday night after leaping from a moving taxi.

The incident took place in the coastal city of Arugam Bay, where Korman had hired a local driver for a tour of the area. According to his account, while returning toward the Chabad House in Arugam Bay, the driver suddenly diverted from the main route onto a side road.

“Suddenly he began attacking me and forcibly took my wallet containing my passport, cash, and credit cards,” Korman recounted.

Following a physical struggle, the driver demanded \$150 in exchange for returning the wallet’s contents. After Korman complied, the driver returned to the main road, only to once again veer off onto a side path. “I shouted at him to stop, but when he refused, I was forced to jump from the moving vehicle for my own safety,” Korman said.

The incident occurred near a military checkpoint, and soldiers quickly intervened. The driver falsely claimed that Korman had leapt from the vehicle due to intoxication.

Korman sustained superficial injuries to his hands and feet and was treated at the local Chabad House by Rabbi Avraham, the local emissary. Police later escorted him to a nearby clinic for further treatment, with medical costs covered by his insurance company, Passportcard.

At the police station, Korman identified the driver, who was already in custody. Authorities presented him with two options: immediate return of the stolen funds — \$150 and 10,000 local rupees — in exchange for the driver’s release, or the initiation of legal proceedings that could extend for months or years. Korman chose to accept the restitution, after which the suspect was released upon requesting forgiveness.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Korman said: “I miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. The incident disrupted the rest of my trip, but considering what could have happened, I emerged relatively unscathed, by the grace of God.” He urged fellow travelers to exercise caution when hiring taxi drivers for private tours.