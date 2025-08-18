Tamar Adelstein is coordinator of CROWN HEIGHTS WOMEN FOR THE SAFETY AND INTEGRITY OF ISRAEL, uniting Jewish Women around the World under the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Directives for True Peace

Crown Heights Women for the Safety and Integrity of Israel is pleased to announce it is taking on the task of Hasbara for the Israeli Government!. Our public relations “firm” features only those voices of sanity, self-assuredness and sanctity; we shift the script away from the previous model of muddled remarks that leave everyone at a loss for words.



Hence, we begin by asking the public to ignore the fifth of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s new five defining principles for Gaza which are:

1. Disarm Hamas

2. Return all of the living and dead hostages

3. Demilitarize Gaza

4. [Israeli] security control of the Strip and, finally,

5. Create an “alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority - he surely meant to say something else.



What the Prime Minister must have meant to say was “ [The State of Israel shall] Assert Israeli sovereignty over the length and breadth of the Gaza Strip.

And there was #6 that was somehow left out:

6. Implement master plans for Gaza's Jewish resettlement and strategic development.

Commemorating Gush Katif and Looking Forward

The Nine Days before Tisha B'Av this year were filled with an array of noteworthy activities organized to Never Forget the Expulsion from Gush Katif and Never Again let there be a license to expel Jews from Gaza or anywhere else in Israel.

Events began with the Gush Katif Conference for National Responsibility held in Yad Binyamin followed by a beautiful commemorative dinner given for the Gush Katif community in S’derot.

Women in Green hosted their annual Sovereignty Youth Summer Seminar that brings some of the country’s brightest young minds together for an intensive two days of study and leadership building. The Gush Katif Museum in Yerushalayim was, of course, open for tours and special lectures.

All in all, there’s a new feeling of optimism in the air. After twenty years of needless suffering and loss, now is the time to stay put in Gaza and rebuild our Jewish presence there.





The Power of Jewish Women

A Word from the Lubavitcher Rebbe

(from an address to Bais Rivkah graduates and Camps Emunah and Pardess Chana on the 26th of Sivan 5739/1979)

“Speaking of the powers that G-d gives Jewish women in our generation”, the Lubavitcher Rebbe writes that, “as in the past, so too today, it is the Jewish women who stand firm on Shleimus HaTorah — they are not willing to give up any aspect of Yiddishkeit (Judaism) since it is connected with G-d’s Torah.

"This in turn relates to Shleimus HaAm - they refuse to show despair and do everything to involve themselves in the education of every Jewish child, bringing them to the level of “a land of delight.”



"This becomes the preparation for Shleimus HaAretz, when the Land of Israel remains complete and none of the other nations that surround it will be able to disturb it. G-d promised us ‘they will contrive a scheme, but it will be foiled; conspire a plot, but it will not materialize, for G-d is with us’.



"And, finally, this is connected with Shleimus HaGeulah — the full and complete redemption by Moshiach who will take each of us out of our inner Golus and take us united together out of Golus and lead us upright to our land."

How delightful then to have caught up during the Nine Days with that indefatigable mother of the settlements, Daniella Weiss, who shared similar sentiments as she led the trek that day from Yad Mordecai alongside hundreds of families and individuals walking b’simcha to Gaza, stopping a mere 400 meters or quarter of mile short of crossing over.

Daniella promised the police and soldiers on guard that very soon they’d be coming over for a cup of coffee and piece of cake, welcomed by her and many other Jewish families living once more in reJEWvenated Gaza! Click here for a replay of her message to us: Daniella Weiss at the Gaza Border



Toss the following replay out!

Currently an idea has been making the rounds to turn Gaza into a self-governing Protectorate under the control of the United States, regional neighbors (including Egypt which has yet to be held accountable for its role in October 7th) and Israel.

This plan is nothing more than a repackaged version of every single egregious concession Israeli politicians and diplomats imprudently dreamed up themselves or capitulated to since the Six Day War. It’s a backhanded way of granting the Arabs autonomy and a pathway to Palestinian Arab statehood, which the Lubavitcher Rebbe warned against even before Begin got to Camp David. Let's face it: the Arabs don’t want autonomy; they want every inch of the State of Israel. Do we need any more proof of that?

If the authors of this foolish idea have their way, American and Israeli taxpayers will not only be footing the bill but also handing over the weapons to get it too! The screenwriters of this horror flick say they will demilitarize the population with one little exception: a Gazan police force, glamorized in the finest of Hollywood fantasy. Voilà ici, a model for peace in the Middle East! For a replay of how that worked out after Oslo, click Regavim.org, Webinar #7

Let the Elephant Go

There is an elephant in the room: The Disengagement Law. Everyone realizes what a mistake it was. Repeal, revoke, rescind, rip it up; no need for fanfare, just do it and kadimah!.





Making Gaza Great Again: Two Plans that Deserve Widespread Attention

Nachala Master Plan for Jewish Resettlement in Gaza was drafted by Lital Mamarosh-Slonim, a professional civil engineer, in conjunction with Magal Engineering and other professionals. Their dynamic plan integrates security, permanent housing for more than a million people, agriculture, higher education, high tech and industry and tourism across eight distinct zones and will extend Highway 4 and bring high-speed rail to connect Gaza with the rest of the country.



We are especially impressed by Nachala’s thoughtful attention toward preserving the environment; we love their jewel of an idea to develop a massive Nature Preserve stretching across Gaza from the Coast to inland. No doubt Nachala’s Master Plan will inspire better urban and land use policies in other parts of Israel as well. To learn more: https://tinyurl.com/4fthyxsx



Equally innovative and just as meticulously designed is The Gaza District Strategic Development Plan, Vision and Framework was prepared by Maman Architects and Farjun Planning and Development for Mateh Gush Katif. Like Nachala, Mateh Gush Katif recognizes that while simultaneously initiating Jewish settlement in Gaza, [Arab] “emigration must be fully achieved and there must be comprehensive clearance of designated areas, clearing out debris and unexploded ordnance to ensure civilian safety, enable the rapid rehabilitation of infrastructure, and prevent long-term risks.”

Mateh Gush Katif’s blueprint wisely veers away from the bureaucracy that plagues the State of Israel by using a planning methodology that will ensure flexibility, efficiency, and the simultaneous advancement of projects at different stages of maturity.

Mateh Gush Katif divides Gaza into four distinct zones: the Northern Gaza Strip, the Central Region, the Southern Region and an International Trade Region. Each zone has short, medium and long - term timelines, over a period of 15 years, to realistically fulfill each zone’s goals and objectives.

We’re also impressed with their use of “Smart-Smart and Green Energy Systems” that will use solar panels, marine energy and other natural resources to power Gaza.

We like their environmentally conscious idea of repurposing construction waste and debris caused by the war to help stabilize and rehabilitate the ground in Gaza. The rubble will also be used to build artificial islands and marinas in the Mediterranean for a future hub of regional and international trade.

To Learn More: http://bit.ly/3JacTHd

Preserving Israel’s Borders Protects Jewish Lives

Crown Heights Women for the Safety and Integrity of Israel wholeheartedly applauds these plans to Make Gaza Great Again. Nachala and Mateh Gush Katif align magnificently with the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s banner for Shleimus HaAretz - preserving Israel’s territorial borders to protect Jewish lives -Pikuach Nefesh.

As for whatever complaints some World leaders and the Media are sure to have, we conclude with this quote from the Lubavitcher Rebbe: [whether we] “settle a few isolated places or establish a presence along the entire border and throughout all the territories, IN BOTH CASES, the international “uproar” will be to the exact same degree.” (The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Motzei Shabbos, Lech Lecha 1977)

