From Cleveland through Washington and the Trump Hotel, Milwaukee, The White House, Jerusalem and now the ultimate honor of thanking you in person for all you do for Israel ( and Jews around the world), President Trump I wrote it before and I say it again, you are like no other and I feel we will never see another person like you.

When we met at the Purple Heart Ceremony those brief moments, you didn’t know you were shaking the hands of someone who ran in 2020 in a primary of a pro-Trump congressional candidate against a RINO who lost an important district seat. You didn't know I was the Jewish advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump 2020, the United States Representative of Republican Overseas in Israel 2024, worked with many Jewish, Zionist and Republican organizations and filed the longest running lawsuit against a public school system calling out safety and education failures while exposing hate, bullying and discrimination. I say this not to brag, but to point out the Trump tenure has been my life too.

President Trump and Cindy Grosz Courtesy

While the world is distancing itself from Israel and condoning antisemitism, you and your closest advisers stand with us, advocating for safety on college campuses, enforcing police and safety on our streets and correcting inaccurate curriculum in our public schools.

Over ten years after the famous escalator ride and original presidential campaign announcement, I still get asked the same question over and over again.

Why do many Jews still vote Democrat?

Everyday, it gets harder and tougher to understand how anyone could vote blue down the ballot, especially in 2024.

Why are Jewish populated cities run by progressive elected officials plagued with filth, violence and poverty, along with budget deficits and failing schools?

President Trump should be getting a 75-90 percent approval rating from all Jews, men and women, college students and their grandparents, rich and poor and from every religious affiliation and background.

The time is now to focus on the Jewish vote of 2026.

Tips for getting the support you deserve

Judaism is a religion, not an Instagram post. Have the Republican National Committee treat it as such and promote legislation achievements in all 50 states. Jews live everywhere. Religious and non religious Jews support you.

Welcome more coalition building with Jews and other minorities. I was invited to the Purple Heart Ceremony at The White House as the National Jewish Representative of America First Vets. As the country prepares for the 250th anniversary, my responsibility is to highlight Jewish achievements in the American military.

There are many Jewish whistleblowers in every field that can help you answer the questions everyone wants answered for full accountability and transparency. They are including but not limited to; voter integrity and election fraud, corruption in state and local justice systems, autopengate, Hillarygate and all of the other corrupt issues that need exposure to expose the antisemites that knew of Jew-hatred and did nothing around the world.

Finally, President Trump’s administration must distance itself from the growing extreme right antisemitic public figures in government and in media. In 2025, antisemitism is another code word for “anti-Judeo-Christianvalues” and we all know President Trump respects prayer, faith and family as foundations for “America First.”

President Trump has the power to suggest primaries where needed and distance those with that agenda from official business in The White House.

I witnessed President Trump sign an executive order, receive an award from the most respected Zionist organization in America, lead a rally of thousands standing for hours and endorse treasured friends In Bedminister, New Jersey. President Trump never sounded or looked better, more confident and more at home with his crowd than he did among Purple Heart recipients— and this proud Jewish activist who whispered thanks for his unwavering support for Israel.