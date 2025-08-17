נמרוד כהן, סמל עוז דניאל ז"ל וסרן עומר נאוטרה ציפורה חלפון

Newly released footage shows armored corps soldiers Omer Neutra, Oz Daniel, and Nimrod Cohen just one week before their abduction on October 7. Omer Neutra and Oz Daniel were killed and are classified as fallen hostages, while Nimrod Cohen is alive and held by Hamas.

The footage, released today (Sunday), captures the soldiers alongside Sergeant Shaked Dahan, who was killed on the same day. Neutra and Daniel fell in the October 7 attack and are defined as hostage casualties held by a terrorist organization. Nimrod Cohen is currently alive and held in Hamas captivity.

In the footage, the soldiers are seen with Tsipora Halfon, Chair of the Volunteers Division of the Association for the Soldiers, who had visited the “White House” outpost near Gaza to distribute food to the troops ahead of Shabbat.

Halfon explained that the visit to the outpost was unplanned, and she decided to go to encourage the soldiers on Friday. “They were so modest. They were embarrassed to go take the snacks and cans,” she said.

Amir Daniel, father of the murdered hostage Oz Daniel, said: “They were a humble team. Such intelligent and shy children. I came across this footage a few days after October 7 and recognized them immediately.”