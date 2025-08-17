תיעוד של מתן צנגאוקר מהשבי ללא קרדיט

The Zangauker family published new footage on Sunday of their son, Matan, who has been held in Hamas captivity since the October 7th Massacre.

The footage was seized by IDF troops who were operating in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Matan's family.

In the video, Zangauker is heard addressing his family and expressing hope that he would be released soon. "I miss you, with G-d's help, we'll see each other soon," he says in the video.

Later, he turns to his friends, "To all my acquaintances, all my friends, go out, make a lot of noise like only you know how to, and with G-d's help, we will see each other again soon."