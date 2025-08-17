תיעוד מתקיפת חוליית המחבלים דובר צה"ל

An IDF aircraft on Saturday night struck an armed Hamas terrorist cell that operated adjacent to, and outside of, the Al-Maamadani Hospital compound in the area of Zaytun in the central Gaza Strip.

The terrorists were seen storing weapons and equipping themselves with weapons at the hospital compound and using it as a place of shelter.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, cynically and brutally exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital," the IDF stated.

The military clarified that prior to and during the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.