Among the three major networks there is hardly a moment of fairness when it comes to Israel.

They all paint Israel with the same brush of snotty contempt.

Is there no one in the newsroom…plenty of which over the years I served as editor or reporter…to say, hey, how about we cut Israel some slack?

Apparently, those are bygone years when journalism was fair and square and delivered without prejudice.

Where have you gone Edward R. Murrow?

The networks have done quite a job on Netanyahu. They’ve got him cornered as a menace to world peace…and mostly because he refuses to surrender to Hamas.

I say mostly because they always find something else that displeases them about him.

The fact that he is stalwart on Israel’s safety and security?

The fact that he won’t bend to world public opinion? Such as countries like France, England, and Australia and others who have chosen to recognize a Palestinian Arab state.

A Palestinian Arab state means Barbarians at the Gate…and why not send them to Australia or Canada? There’s plenty of room.

Perhaps because he is right and they are wrong?

Perhaps because he is David and they are Goliath?

Perhaps…oh come on, let’s face it… Perhaps because he is Jewish and they are a bunch of bigots?

I must learn to be subtler…more diplomatic. Until then, beginning with Macron, those are a collection of dirty rotten scoundrels.

France fell to the Nazis in four weeks.

History repeats itself?

You bet.

Personally, on the media, I think we are dealing with NDS…Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome, and it’s not just me aware of this.

Among people whom I trust, we go around naming who’s the worst, ABC, NBC or CBS, and it usually ends in a tie all around.

Today, for example, they all blame Trump for the summit failure with Putin in Alaska. He gets no credit for trying to bring peace for Ukraine.

What more could he do but try? The experts have weighed in to say that Trump is no magical peacemaker after all…and no one knows this better than Trump himself.

Trump, for all his powers, is learning that there is only so much that can be done with tyrants like Putin, and terrorists like Hamas.

Netanyahu finds himself in the same situation. Go. Go talk to whom? Hamas? Where? Alaska? No. Qatar.

Even Trump, yes Trump, the most powerful man in the world, must deal with the world as it is…if only those experts in the media would care enough to understand.

Ecclesiastes…”I returned and saw under the sun that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong.” ::

Do you remember when American journalism was the envy of the world? Among reporters, many of whom I knew, there was a sense of pride in getting it right.

When I served as a combat reporter in Israel, somehow among my colleagues, the few, I became their unofficial fact-checker.

Because they knew that by instinct, they would sway their reportage negatively toward Israel. Could I help make a crooked thing straight?

Usually I could, but there was no doubt about it, that there was just me, and nobody else, who was prepared to give Israel a fair shake.

Has it gotten better? No, it’s gotten worse.

No more am I around to fact-check their one-sided reporting.

Now there is nothing I can do to stop them from piling on against Netanyahu, who has no choice but to remain strong for Israel, and let the chips fall where they may.

