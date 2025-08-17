The Talmud in Tractate Bava Batra recounts that on the very day of Abraham’s passing, the leaders of the nations of the world gathered and proclaimed:

וְאָמַר רַב חָנָן בַּר רָבָא אָמַר רַב: אוֹתוֹ הַיּוֹם שֶׁנִּפְטַר אַבְרָהָם אָבִינוּ מִן הָעוֹלָם, עָמְדוּ כׇּל גְּדוֹלֵי אוּמּוֹת הָעוֹלָם בְּשׁוּרָה; וְאָמְרוּ: אוֹי לוֹ לָעוֹלָם שֶׁאָבַד מַנְהִיגוֹ, וְאוֹי לָהּ לַסְּפִינָה שֶׁאָבַד קַבַּרְנִיטָהּ.

"Woe to the world that has lost its leader; woe to the ship that has lost its captain."

Commentators ask why the Talmud emphasizes “on that day.” Why underscore the immediacy of the loss? Often, the depth of a teacher’s absence is felt only later, when one seeks guidance and realizes that the mentor is no longer present. Yet some individuals are so singular in their greatness that the world recognizes their loss instantly. Abraham was such a figure; the world felt his passing immediately.

Today, we find ourselves in a similar state of shock and grief. We mourn the profound loss of Rabbi Berel Wein - a loss to his family, to Beit Knesset HaNassi, to generations of talmidim worldwide, and to Klal Yisrael, the entire Jewish people.

To deliver words of hesped for a man of his stature is a formidable task. Only this past week, a colleague facing a difficult life decision asked, instinctively, “Could I meet with Rabbi Wein?” Such was the immediate recognition of his wisdom and insight. His teachings, whether in a shiur or a drasha, uplifted and inspired, including the last he delivered here, in this very Beit Knesset [synagogue], only weeks ago. Though a man of few words, each was carefully measured and profoundly meaningful. In characteristic humility, he requested that eulogies remain concise. While volumes could be written about his life and impact, we honor his wish and reflect on a singular, enduring quality.

A few months ago, during his Shabbat HaGadol drasha, Rabbi Wein began with the words: “הרי אני כבן שבעים שנה”—“Behold, I am about seventy years old”—marking his seventieth consecutive Shabbat HaGadol sermon, delivered here for the past decades, and previously in America. Who could have known that this would be his final address? These sermons, delivered on Shabbat HaGadol and Shabbat Shuva, were legendary, drawing crowds from across Jerusalem. I recall my first Shabbat Shuva drasha three years ago, when he spoke of royalty: what it means for Am Yisrael to bear dignity, responsibility, and a sacred calling.

Tractate Gittin declares: “מאן מלכי? רבנן”—“Who are the true royalty? The Rabbis.” Rabbi Wein embodied this truth. To sit in his presence was to encounter the majesty of Torah itself. His courage in speaking truth, mastery of language, and depth of Torah scholarship were awe-inspiring. Even as his health declined, he maintained the regal bearing of Torah. I recall his words before traveling to America last year for his ninetieth birthday: “The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” Ultimately, as with all mortals, the flesh gave way. Yet his spirit - steeped in Torah and truth - remains indelible, a guiding light for all.

On a personal note, sharing the podium with Rabbi Wein was among the greatest honors of my life. The memory of my children seated beside him in shul will be cherished forever. The warmth, graciousness, and generosity with which he welcomed me - a young rabbi stepping into impossibly large shoes - will remain a lasting inspiration.

As the prophet Yeshayahu assures:

"בִּלַּע הַמָּוֶת לָנֶצַח, וּמָחָה ה' אלוקים דִּמְעָה מֵעַל כָּל פָּנִים, וְחֶרְפַּת עַמּוֹ יָסִיר מֵעַל כָּל הָאָרֶץ, כִּי ה' דִּבֵּר."

"Death will be destroyed forever. My Sovereign GOD will wipe the tears away from all faces and will put an end to the reproach of God’s people over all the earth—for it is GOD who has spoken" (Isaiah 25:9).

May his soul be bound up in the bond of life, forever.

Rabbi Joel Kenigsberg is the Rabbi of Beit Knesset Hanassi. In the last 3 years Rabbi Wein OBM served as senior Rabbi of the synagogue.