A year and a half ago, I was mortally wounded in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. For four months, I lay unconscious, cut off from the world, my body struggling to survive.

Since then, I have been going through a long, complex and challenging rehabilitation process, one that puts me face to face with the limits of my physical and mental abilities every day. Every simple action requires tremendous effort, and every small step forward is a personal victory. But I am not alone. At my side are other wounded warriors, whose souls and bodies have been scorched by the fire of battle, and they continue to fight, this time for life itself.

Citizens of Israel and families of all the hostages, do not be fooled! Millions of dollars are being used at every moment to divert your attention from the real enemy that lies beyond the fences.

I remember the previous strike that the leftist organizations carried out, supposedly for the sake of the hostages, well. In those days, I was hospitalized, dependent on ongoing medical care. Because of the strike, many of the wounded, including myself, did not receive the treatment we needed. Imagine the situation: soldiers who fought and were injured for the return of the hostages, find themselves neglected, without care, because of a political protest. This is not only absurd, it is absolute.

Even today, when hundreds take to the streets, thinking that it will help return the hostages, I want to say it most clearly: Instead of demonstrating against the government and in favor of stopping the fighting, come to the rehabilitation departments in the hospitals. Look the soldiers in the eye, those who gave their bodies and souls for you, for the hostages, and for our country. Come and spit in their faces - because that is exactly what you are doing when you choose to strike at the expense of those who lie on the front line of fire.

Your protest does not bring the hostages back. It does not strengthen the fighting, it does not contribute to security. It transmits weakness, confusion, and most of all - detachment. If you truly believe that your path is right, then stand in front of the soldiers and tell them loudly: Your blood, your wounds, and the scars that will never heal - are worth nothing in our eyes. Tell them that their effort was in vain. Tell them that the country they fought for does not stand behind them.

I am not writing these things out of personal anger, but out of deep pain. The pain of a warrior, of a citizen, of a person who has seen the true cost of war. When you block roads and paralyze the country, the last thing you do is return the hostages. You are only deepening the rift, distancing unity, and weakening the front.

To the bereaved families, I want to say - we are with you. We hug, we salute, we remember. You are not alone. As the prophet Jeremiah said: "Thus says the Lord: Refrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for there is a reward for your work, says the Lord, and you shall return from the land of the enemy. There is hope for your latter end, says the Lord, and your children shall return to their border."

Kfir Zar is an armored soldier who was seriously injured in the Gaza Strip and is currently in the process of rehabilitation.