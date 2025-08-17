Israeli politicians respond to country-wide protests for hostages in Gaza, saying that protesters are turning solidarity for our precious hostages into a political campaign and strengthening Hamas.

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev said: "A war is won united. This morning we once again saw the same handful of protesters who decided to divide and turn solidarity for our precious hostages into a political campaign."

She added: "They are burning roads and damaging infrastructure. Instead of uniting and strengthening the people of Israel and the hostages, they are strengthening Hamas."

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said that "the strike today, from Kaplan's attempts that failed, is a continuation of the strikes and encouragement of refusal before October 7. These are the same people who weakened Israel then, and are trying to do it again today."

Ben Gvir added: "This strike strengthens Hamas and distances the return of the hostages. Of course, they will blame the Israeli government later. This is what a cynical political spin at the expense of the hostages looks like."

Democrats Chairman, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yair Golan, participated this morning at Hakfar Hayarok Intersection at the start of the people's strike for the hostages, saying: "Tens of thousands came out to intersections all over the country this morning calling for the release of the kidnapped and an end to the war. There is no more time, we are doing everything to return them now." He also called on the public to continue to join the protests, strike and disruptions planned throughout the day of the arrest.

Golan also responded to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's remarks: "For 681 days, the people of Israel have been waking up to a government for which Hamas is an asset and the hostages are a burden they want to get rid of."

A number of people gathered in front of the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat, in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood of Jerusalem. In Hod Hasharon, several dozen came to demonstrate in front of the home of Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked government ministers who spoke out against protests for the release of the hostages, "The government ministers have despicably accused the strikers and protesters for the hostages of 'aiding Hamas.' Have you no shame? No one has strengthened Hamas more than you," Lapid said.