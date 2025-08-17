Powerful explosions were heard early Sunday morning near a power station in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The cause of the explosions is unclear at this stage, but one report claimed they were the result of an Israeli strike.

Hezam Al-Assad, a member of the Houthi political bureau, wrote on social media platform X, “A criminal enemy that targets only service facilities and civilian infrastructure - electricity and water.”

At this time, Israel is not commenting on the reports.

The CEO of Yemen’s Electricity Company, Mishaal Al-Rifi, claimed that power stations in the city were bombed, resulting in a temporary power outage in the capital.