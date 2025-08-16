We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
Parashat Eikev
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon
In Parashat Eikev, Moshe Rabeinu describes the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel.
Question
Why was it so important to describe the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel?
Answer
Eating the fruit of the Land not only satiates one, but also elevates a person spiritually and brings the person closer to G-d.
Gemara: Ketubot 112:a-b
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Ketubot 112 brings examples of how the Amoraim expressed their love for the Land of Israel.
Question
What lessons can be learned from the love of the Amoraim for the Land of Israel?
Answer
The love must be expressed in tangible ways: to make aliyah, to invest in her and to focus on her positive side.
Location of the Week
Location: Tel Kedesh (South of Kiryat Shmona)
Subject: Levitical City
Reference: Sefer Devarim Perek 10 Posuk 9; Sefer Yehoshua Perek 21 Posuk 32
Written by: David Magence
The Torah specifically instructs that the tribe of Levi did not receive an independent portion of Eretz Yisrael. Rather, the remaining tribes gave the tribe of Levi 48 cities throughout the Land.
Among the cities given to Levi by the tribe of Naftali was Kedesh, the nortern most city of refuge west of the Jordan River. The major archeological finds at Tel Kedesh are from periods later than the time of Tanach.
However, stone coffins were discovered which according to tradition dating back to Medieval times include the tombs of the heroes of Israel's war against Sisera, general of Yavin, King of Chatzor; the Prophetess Devora, Barak ben Avinoam and Yael (Sefer Shoftim Perek 4 Pesukim 4-24).
A visit to Tel Kedesh offers an outstanding view of the Huleh Valley, Mount Hermon and Southern Lebanon.
