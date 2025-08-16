We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Eikev

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Eikev, Moshe Rabeinu describes the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel.



Question

Why was it so important to describe the blessed physical qualities of the Land of Israel?



Answer

Eating the fruit of the Land not only satiates one, but also elevates a person spiritually and brings the person closer to G-d.

Gemara: Ketubot 112:a-b

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered

The Gemara in Ketubot 112 brings examples of how the Amoraim expressed their love for the Land of Israel.



Question

What lessons can be learned from the love of the Amoraim for the Land of Israel?



Answer

The love must be expressed in tangible ways: to make aliyah, to invest in her and to focus on her positive side.

Location of the Week

Location: Tel Kedesh (South of Kiryat Shmona)

Subject: Levitical City

Reference: Sefer Devarim Perek 10 Posuk 9; Sefer Yehoshua Perek 21 Posuk 32

Written by: David Magence