The body of an elderly man was discovered on Friday morning between Yellow Hill and Kfar Etzion. Security forces, Gush Etzion Regional Council personnel, and welfare officials arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

According to initial findings, the man, a resident of Kiryat Arba, apparently fell while walking and was unable to summon assistance. He is believed to have died at the location where he fell.

The deceased’s daughter resides in one of the communities of Gush Etzion. The Council’s welfare department is providing support to the family.