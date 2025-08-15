חילוץ האזרח דוברות המשטרה

An Israeli citizen from Gan Yavne who was travelling from the Binyamin Region to Jerusalem accidentally entered a hostile Palestinian Arab village.

He called the police and reported that he was out of fuel, stuck in heavy traffic, felt threatened, and noticed that he was in hostile territory.

Officers from the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police rushed to the scene, found the citizen, and escorted him through a gate in the security fence. The rescue was conducted using armored vehicles for the citizen's protection.

The citizen was evacuated safely, thanked the officers, and continued on his way. No one was hurt in the incident.

The police stressed that entering Area A and hostile villages in Judea and Samaria is dangerous and illegal.

They also noted that at the entrances to these areas, there are prominent red signs stating that Israelis are forbidden from entering and the public is asked to refrain from doing so under any circumstances.