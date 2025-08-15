Meny Godard, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri during the October 7th Massacre, was supposed to celebrate his 75th birthday on Friday. His body was abducted to Gaza. His wife, Ayelet, was also murdered in their home.

Meny's family published a moving tribute: "Our beloved father - a bittersweet happy birthday. We love you and miss you every moment. Thank you for the privilege of seeing the good in everything, for the laughter, the hugs, and thank you for being our father.

According to the family, "Dad would have started this morning by swimming 75 laps - plus one more for the year ahead. Afterwards, we would have all gathered to celebrate with him in his orchard, surrounded by all the grandchildren and children he loved so dearly.

"What characterized him most of all was his kind heart - generous, big-hearted, and truly boundless in his giving. And the laughter - all day long he would share jokes with friends, laughing until their stomachs hurt," they wrote.

"Dad, we're waiting for the circle to close - how do you celebrate a birthday when we have no grave to visit? From the people of Israel, we ask - be with us. Stop everything with us this Sunday. Stand with us in this deeply moral demand to bring Dad and everyone else home."

The family added, "We are demanding the most basic thing in the world: to bury our murdered loved ones, to bring those still alive out of hell - to save lives.

"'Whoever saves one life, it is as if he saved an entire world.' We need you today, right now - help us save lives. This is our last chance."