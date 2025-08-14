UJA-Federation of New York has a long-standing policy of avoiding funding projects located in Judea and Samaria, beyond the 1967 borders, a policy which has been in place for years, keeping their grants and support within areas recognized as part of Israel before the Six-Day War, actually just the armistice lines set at the end of Israel's War of Independence. (Not by all - the Nukhbas called their Gaza envelope victims "settlers".)

The policy is meant to steer clear of involvement in Israeli communities over the 'Green Line', a position well at odds with the Israeli government and the majority of the world's Jews, in addition to the half million Jews who live there.

Now, the UJA has broken that policy with a very generous 1 million dollar gift to Gaza! In an epic announcement, UJA announced they are “bringing comfort” by sending aid to Gaza. They speak of “shared humanity,” quoting scripture, ignoring the horrors of October 7th and the gleeful participation of thousands of "civilian" Gazans. And also who will undoubtedly get their hands on that money.

For decades, UJA hasn’t funded beyond the 1967 borders. They wouldn’t fund a playground in Judea or Samaria for Jewish children. Yet suddenly, for the first time, they cross the Green Line — not to support Jews in our historic homeland — but to hand over $1 million to the very people who cheered the October 7 massacre and a land where the people elected, support - and are - Hamas.

This is a despicable act by American Diaspora Jews of whom it can only be said seem today to be enemies of the Jewish state. When representatives of the Israeli government appear before this body and ask them to speak out against a 2-state solution or for voluntary migration of Gazans, they are silent, but to fund Gaza and help free up Hamas resources for rockets, tunnels, and murder that they can do. The UJA, with nary a mainstream Orthodox or haredi Jew let alone a Sephardic leader among them live a life of ignorance, as they fund the very people that kill us, torture us, burn our babies, kidnap us, starve our hostages, and celebrate in the streets when we die.

Not one Gazan gave information about where the hostages are being held, even when the Israeli government offered $5 million for information on each one. People braved the Nazis to save Jews. Not the Gazans. Not one "righteous Gentile" among them.

Lenin called those who work against their own people’s best interests in support of their enemies “useful idiots” and UJA-NY is the leaders of a Jewish community which sees pro-'Palestine' politician Zohran Mamdani with a 17-point lead among Jewish voters of the UJA ilk in the upcoming New York City mayoral race, a reflection of the long term leadership of uber-liberal groups like UJA-Federation and the ADL, both of which have leaders actively campaigning for the Free Palestine politician.

Zionist leader Berl Katznelson once asked, “Is there another People on Earth so emotionally twisted that they consider everything their nation does despicable and hateful, while every murder, rape, robbery committed by their enemies fills their hearts with admiration and awe?” Without question, these Jews who sympathize with our enemies hold responsibility for the position we today find ourselves in.

Kenneth Levin, a Harvard psychiatrist, says that Jewish self-hatred is in part a result of Stockholm syndrome, where “population segments under chronic siege commonly embrace the indictments of their besiegers however bigoted and outrageous.” Throughout history, these Jewish lemmings have been influenced by a perversion of Judaism which says that universal social justice is the core Jewish mission. These sick Jews miss the point that if they and other Jewish enemies succeed in their collaboration, Israel won’t be a nation - and can’t be a “light unto the nations”.

As the UJA-Federation sends $1 Million to our enemies in Gaza, the people of Israel heed the words of Zeev Jabotinsky, “We were not created in order to teach morals and manners to our enemies.” As it says in the Talmud “Israel are the sons and daughters of Kings,” - We, the Jewish people, are sons and daughters of the first king and queen, Abraham and Sarah.

These self-hating Jews have forgotten that Jews are the chosen people and descend from royalty - and we will continue to pray and work for the State of Israel and Jewish people. Liberal progressive diaspora Jews are, by their actions, de facto enemies of the State of Israel.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur, author and philanthropist. He serves as Chairman of Betar Worldwide, headquarted in Tel Aviv.