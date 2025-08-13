Against the backdrop of heightened turbulence in the Middle East, Ohr Torah Stone’s Ohr Torah Interfaith Center (OTIC) and the Muslim-led International Coalition for Peace and Reconciliation (ICPR) joined together on the main stage of the G20 Interfaith Forum in Cape Town to sign a joint declaration for responsible religious engagement.

The pledge commits signatories to confront religious extremism, preserve open channels of dialogue, and foster constructive cooperation between faith communities even in times of deep division.

The signing took place before an international audience, underscoring that religious leadership has a critical role to play in ensuring that faith is never exploited as a tool for violence or polarization, but instead can serve as a framework for constructive cooperation.

Originally introduced in Morocco in 2024, and then in Washington, DC earlier this year, the declaration initiative outlines a shared vision rooted in rejecting religious extremism and promoting solutions through faith-based leadership. Its presentation in Cape Town marked a significant milestone in bringing this initiative to a global platform, engaging leaders from across religious, social, and political spheres.

At the G20 Summit, it was signed by two of the key partners: the Orthodox Jewish-led OTIC and the Muslim-led International Coalition for Peace and Reconciliation (ICPR). This collaboration reflects a joint commitment to exercising religious responsibility in an era of heightened political tension.

The signing was featured during the August 12 main-stage spotlight session titled “The Jewish-Muslim Religious Fraternity Project: Why Religion Must Be Part of the Solution to the Situation in the Middle East.” Speakers included Rabbi Dr. Yakov Nagen and Rabbi Dr. Aharon Ariel Lavi of OTIC, alongside Imam Dr. Talib Shareef and Imam Rashad Abdul-Rahmaan of ICPR.

“In today’s climate, genuine engagement between Jewish and Muslim leaders is difficult, but essential,” said Rabbi Dr. Aharon Ariel Lavi, Managing Director of OTIC. “We do not ignore our profound differences or the pain of current events, but we know that religious extremism thrives when dialogue breaks down. Our responsibility as faith leaders is to ensure that religion is part of the solution, by keeping channels of respectful cooperation open even in the hardest of times.”

“We are not enemies. We are branches of the same sacred Abrahamic tree, sharing prophetic wisdom and the human identity we inherit from Adam,” said Imam Dr. Talib Shareef, Founder and President of ICPR. “We should not carry the hatreds of the past, but instead embrace the intelligence and mercy found in scripture. Our scars should not divide us; they should inspire us to heal. This is the foundation of our partnership, our cooperation, and our commitment not just to coexist, but to grow together.”

The initiative is inspired by the 1965 Nostra Aetate declaration, which reshaped Jewish-Christian relations, and has been adapted to address the urgent realities of Jewish-Muslim engagement today. It seeks to revive the shared heritage of the Abrahamic faiths while directly confronting the theological and political challenges that divide them. It includes a wide network of faith-based organizations from both communities, and the Cape Town signing marks the start of a broader phase for the project, including educational initiatives, joint text study, coordinated media outreach, and participation in additional global forums.

“The Jewish-Muslim relationship today is marked by deep mistrust and pain,” said Rabbi Dr. Yakov Nagen, Executive Director of the OTIC. “Our partnerships are not built on pretending that does not exist, but on confronting it honestly and finding ways for our faith traditions to serve as forces for connection instead of conflict. Even in the most difficult times, we have a responsibility to show that religion can help heal divides rather than deepen them. If we don’t act, religious extremists fill the vacuum.”

The G20 Interfaith Forum aims to empower faith-based organizations by providing a platform for sharing experiences, discussing challenges, and fostering collaboration.